Marshall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with invasion, fire at school superintendent’s home

It's been almost month since the home of the Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley was invaded and burned to the ground.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that investigators need the public’s help with information on the Dec. 17 incident it now refers to as a home invasion and identifying suspects.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Wigley’s family has been offered a rental home owned by the school system.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034.