Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns after arrest

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned after being arrested by the Guntersville Police Department.
Cody Whitehead was arrested Friday for misdemeanor assault, Sheriff Phil Sims said in a news release.
The arrest and charge are “related to conduct by Whitehead while off duty over the weekend,” the release said.
In that release, Sims said: “We hold all employees of the sheriff’s office to a higher standard. I expect my deputies to meet that standard, whether on duty or off duty. When that standard is not met, action will be taken. Law enforcement officers are to enforce the law and maintain public trust while doing so. I will not accept anything short of that.”