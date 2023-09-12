Marshall County Sheriff: Man leads deputies on high-speed chase, faces murder charge in Florida

A Florida man faces a murder charge after leading law enforcement on a high-speed car chase.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4, 28-year-old Robert Lanning was arrested after a high-speed car chase which began on Highway 431 North near the Madison County Line.
Deputies say the chase entered into Madison County where the driver then turned around and traveled south back into Marshall County.
The sheriff’s office says, at times, the pursuit was in excess of 100 miles per hour and at one point the driver got into the northbound lane traveling south.
Deputies say the pursuit then led into downtown Guntersville, and ended when Lanning struck another vehicle at the intersection of Gunter Avenue and AL Highway 69.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported from the scene by ambulance, and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
Lanning was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remained in custody of the sheriff’s office until he was released on Thursday. He was then incarcerated in Marshall County and charged with felony attempting to elude and fugitive from justice.
The sheriff’s office says Lanning was initially found to have a felony probation warrant from Jackson County, Georgia. Later, Georgia declined to extradite Lanning.
On Thursday, investigators from the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida contacted Marshall County Sheriff’s investigators and explained that Lanning was a person of interest in a missing person case in their jurisdiction.
The sheriff’s office says the vehicle that Lanning had been driving was registered to the missing person, 30-year-old Nicholas Mitchell from Palm Bay.
On Friday, officials from Florida informed Marshall County investigators they had located Mitchell’s body, and he had been shot several times.
Deputies say investigators from Florida began the search for Lanning’s girlfriend, Rene Lemos, and she was located in Kennesaw, Georgia. She was taken into custody, and is being held there awaiting extradition to Florida for accessory after the fact to felony murder and grand theft motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says Florida investigators also obtained warrants on Lanning for felony murder and grand theft motor vehicle.
Lanning is still being held in the Marshall County Jail on the original charge for felony attempting to elude and will be turned over to Florida officials once this case is settled, deputies say.
“With regard to this case, I am glad no one was seriously injured. Our jobs in general are inherently dangerous, especially during pursuits. Deputies and all officers involved did an outstanding job and followed policy to make sure a man, who unknowingly to us at the time had been involved in a murder from Florida, did not keep roaming the streets of Marshall County,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.