Marshall County Sheriff: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head

One person is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Marshall County.
On Thursday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Grant Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 2500 block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near the town of Grant.
Several 911 calls reported a man had been shot in the front yard of the residence.
The sheriff’s office says an officer from the Grant Police Department was first to arrive at the scene. Deputies arrived shortly after.
First responders observed a man with a gunshot wound to the head/face lying in the front yard of the residence. There were also two other people on the porch of the residence at the time.
Deputies say the scene was secured for medics, and the patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several witnesses to the incident were questioned, and the scene was processed.
The sheriff’s office says the shooter has been identified, but no charges have been filed yet.
Due to the ongoing investigation, deputies say the names of the subjects involved are not being released.
The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.