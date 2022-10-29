Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday

A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m.
Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt and 45-year-old James Benson had assaulted her.
The deputy attempted to place Benson under arrest but he started to resist.
While the deputy was trying to put handcuffs on Benson, Sims says Benson hurt the deputy's hand.
The deputy went to an urgent care clinic and was released.
The victim went to a nearby hospital and is being treated.
Benson is facing multiple charges in the Marshall County Jail on no bond:
- First-degree domestic violence
- Aggravated assault of a police officer - strong arm
- First-degree criminal trespass
- Resisting arrest
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a prescription drug