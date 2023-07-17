Marshall County Sheriff: Man and woman found dead in Grant have been identified

UPDATE:
The two people found dead in Marshall County Thursday have been identified as Shawn Huxtable, 38, and Amber Kirkland, 37, both of Grant.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the deaths are consistent with suicides.
The sheriff's office says the couple was recently involved in what is still an ongoing criminal investigation. However, the sheriff's office says this does not appear to be related to the deaths.
Investigators have concluded that this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.
From earlier:
Two people were found dead in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grant Police Officers responded to a call on JC Beck Lane near the town of Grant in reference to a male and female adult, both of which were unresponsive.
The sheriff’s office says investigators and the coroner’s office are currently at the scene investigating the two suspicious deaths.
At this time, the causes of death are unknown. However, the sheriff’s office says suicide and/or overdoses have not been ruled out.
This is an ongoing investigation.
