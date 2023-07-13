Marshall County Sheriff investigating 'suspicious deaths' after man and woman found dead in Grant

Two people were found dead in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Grant Police Officers responded to a call on JC Beck Lane near the town of Grant in reference to a male and female adult, both of which were unresponsive.
The sheriff’s office says investigators and the coroner’s office are currently at the scene investigating the two suspicious deaths.
At this time, the causes of death are unknown. However, the sheriff’s office says suicide and/or overdoses have not been ruled out.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.