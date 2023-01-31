 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child

  • Updated
  • 0
Tanner Allen

Tanner Allen

An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child.

Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s father contacted them about inappropriate text messages the child had been receiving from an unknown person.

Later, the father pretended to be the child. The sheriff’s office said the person, now known as Allen, agreed to come to the residence in the Arab area for an “intimate” meeting with the child he thought he was communicating with..

Deputies were waiting when he arrived.

More charges could be coming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you