Marshall County Sheriff: Armed man found hiding in woods after shooting into home with fiancé, kids

A Boaz man was arrested after shooting into the ceiling of a residence with his fiancé and three children.
Matthew David Harden, 21, was charged with domestic violence-menacing, domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-reckless endangerment, public intoxication, and reckless endangerment.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and Douglas police officer responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and female on Carnes Road in Boaz Sunday. On their way to the scene, they were informed the male subject, Harden, had fired a gun into the ceiling in the residence and then ran outside.
The sheriff’s office says dispatch was able to hear more gunshots fired outside the residence while still on the phone with the caller.
Law enforcement made contact with the female caller when they arrived, and she informed them she and her fiancé were in a verbal argument when he shoved her. The sheriff's office says she stated he then armed himself with a handgun, and at one point fired the weapon into the ceiling.
The sheriff’s office says the victim also informed law enforcement that their three children, all under the age of 5, were inside the residence when the incident took place.
Law enforcement began searching for the suspect and requested assistance from Boaz Police Department’s K-9. The sheriff’s office says several officers from Boaz Police Department, Albertville Police Department, and Sardis Police Department responded to the scene to assist in the search.
Officers had no success locating Harden at first and began to leave. As officers were leaving the residence with the victim, the sheriff's office says they heard three more gunshots. At that time, the officers established a perimeter and requested assistance from Guntersville Police Department with their drone.
While the drone was being operated, the sheriff’s office says officers heard another gunshot discharged from a wooded area near the residence.
The sheriff’s office says additional deputies then responded to the scene and notified neighbors in a nearby house to shelter in place and not exit their residence.
Law enforcement eventually heard movement in the woods behind the victim’s residence and began giving commands to the suspect. The sheriff’s office says Harden eventually complied with commands and exited the woods where he was taken into custody without incident.
Harden was booked into the Marshall County Jail with bonds totaling $18,500. Jail records show Harden was released early Tuesday.