Marshall County Schools Supt. speaks out following fire at her home, thanks everyone for their love and support

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley says she's thankful for all of the love and support her family has received following a devastating fire and possible home invasion at her Douglas home.
PRIOR: Home invasion, fire reported at Marshall County superintendent's home in Douglas
"Thank you to everyone for all of your love and support," Wigley said in a Facebook post. "We haven’t been able to respond to each one of you but we will in time."
The post went into say --
"God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances. We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you. A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind. There are not enough words to describe our appreciation.
There is evil in this world that we will never understand. What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama. We love you all.
Thank you for your continued prayers."
Cindy also says their family pet Smoke has been found.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the fire and possible home invasion are still under investigation at this time.
