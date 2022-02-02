Marshall County preparing roads for upcoming storm

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Marshall County preparing roads for upcoming storm

Union Grove Rd. washout

With the heavy rain in the forecast, WAAY 31 went to Marshall County to look into the road repairs from previous storm damage and some of the preparations for this current storm.

Since Monday, each district in Marshall County has been checking known problem areas to make sure ditches on the sides of the road are clear. They're doing this to make sure a washout like the one on Union Grove Road doesn't happen.

“We go out, and if we see an area with a lot of debris, leaves, tree limbs, we clear that out, put it in our trucks and haul it off," said Jeremy Griggs, foreman for District 1.

Washouts like the one on Union Grove Road are something Marshall County officials are very concerned about. Griggs said something as small as a little stick on the side of the road can have a major impact.

"It catches all the leaves, all the basketballs, baseballs — whatever’s in the yard that would flow down into a creek or into the ditch," he said. "When the ditch gets stopped up, that’s when we have water running over the road.”

Each district has been cleaning the road tiles and gathering barricades to close off roads if needed.

Griggs said when a washout occurs, the road often looks fine. However, there's nothing supporting the road itself.

If you see barricades or water covering a roadway, he said, it's best to just turn around.

“It is a very dangerous situation. If somebody were to fall off in there, it could instead of being a search and rescue, it could be a recovery event," said Griggs.

The Marshall County EMA director said you can submit reports of road damage or issues by posting on their Facebook page.

