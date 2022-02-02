Marshall County preparing roads for upcoming storm

With the heavy rain in the forecast, WAAY 31 went to Marshall County to look into the road repairs from previous storm damage and some of the preparations for this current storm.
Since Monday, each district in Marshall County has been checking known problem areas to make sure ditches on the sides of the road are clear. They're doing this to make sure a washout like the one on Union Grove Road doesn't happen.
“We go out, and if we see an area with a lot of debris, leaves, tree limbs, we clear that out, put it in our trucks and haul it off," said Jeremy Griggs, foreman for District 1.
Washouts like the one on Union Grove Road are something Marshall County officials are very concerned about. Griggs said something as small as a little stick on the side of the road can have a major impact.
"It catches all the leaves, all the basketballs, baseballs — whatever’s in the yard that would flow down into a creek or into the ditch," he said. "When the ditch gets stopped up, that’s when we have water running over the road.”
Each district has been cleaning the road tiles and gathering barricades to close off roads if needed.
Griggs said when a washout occurs, the road often looks fine. However, there's nothing supporting the road itself.
If you see barricades or water covering a roadway, he said, it's best to just turn around.
“It is a very dangerous situation. If somebody were to fall off in there, it could instead of being a search and rescue, it could be a recovery event," said Griggs.
The Marshall County EMA director said you can submit reports of road damage or issues by posting on their Facebook page.