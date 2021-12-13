Marshall County organization hosting relief drive for Kentucky tornado victims

A Marshall County organization is joining relief efforts to help those devastated by tornados this weekend.
Felicia Jones, co-founder and manager of Caring Hearts Thrift Store in Arab, is no stranger to a tragic loss herself.
"I lost my house in 2004 to a house fire, so I know what it's like to lose everything and not know where to turn," Jones said.
When she saw the pictures of the devastation that was left behind after tornados in Kentucky, she wanted to help the hundreds of families going through the same thing. Now, she's taking donations to deliver to the storm's victims.
"It was devastating to my heart to see so many people displaced — and right here at Christmas," she said. "All those kids, they're not going to have a Christmas. They're not going to have personal care items. They're not even going to be able to have warm clothes. It broke my heart."
The list of what is needed includes everything from batteries to mops to flashlights, as well as new toys to give to some of the children for Christmas. Jones said phone lines have been ringing off the hook, but they could still use plenty more donations.
"We have a team going this week for the immediate needs — water, batteries — the stuff they really have to have right now," Jones said.
Another team will go next week to bring items that were donated after the first team left.
"We can accept donations through the weekend and through next week so we can make sure we get as much as we can there," Jones said.
Donations can be dropped off at the store in Arab, and monetary donations can be made online. The teams are partnering with a church in Kentucky, and new toys can be mailed to the following address: High Pointe Baptist Church, 220 W. Farthing St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
The team also plans to distribute teddy bears to children affected by the tornados.