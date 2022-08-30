Marshall County man who murdered pregnant wife seeks new trial

A convicted killer on death row wants a new trial.
Jessie Phillips was sentenced back in 2012 for killing his pregnant wife, Erica Droze Phillips.
On Tuesday, a hearing on his attempt for a new trial was held at the Marshall County Courthouse.
The state called Phillips' former attorney, Bruce Gardner, as a witness.
Gardner said Phillips wouldn't let him bring up facts that could've helped his case in 2012.
Ahead of his original trial, Gardner said Phillips didn't want anyone looking into his childhood, including claims of sexual abuse and neglect.
Gardner said that evidence could've played a role in lessening Phillips' sentence.
At the time, Gardner respected his client's wishes.
Now, Phillips is saying his defense was unsuccessful because of lack of preparation.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Phillips rightfully earned his death sentence.
"While he may pursue further appeals that the legal system affords, all death row inmates, my office, and I will continue to stand with his victims to see that he ultimately keeps his date with justice," Marshall said.
The victim's family was in the courthouse during Tuesday's hearing, visibly overwhelmed with emotion.
One family member told WAAY 31 they're ready to put an end to this decade-long nightmare.
The hearing ended without any ruling for a new trial.
The state has 45 days to submit a proposed order to the judge and the defense has 65 days to do the same.
Phillips is the first person tried under the Brody Law. That law allows unborn children to be counted as a second victim in a homicide case.