Marshall County man killed in Thursday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A 91-year-old Marshall County man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash.

Eugene Hall of Grant was critically injured when the 2005 Buick LeSabre he was driving was hit by another vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hall was taken to Marshall Medical North Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle also was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near New Hope Highway, about eight miles north of Guntersville.

