Marshall County man dead, 3 others injured following two-vehicle crash

A Union Grove man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Shannon C. Gatlin, 57, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Escape that he was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2019 International 1300 armored vehicle.
ALEA says Gatlin and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital for treatment.
Gatlin later succumbed to his injuries.
ALEA says the driver of the Ford and another passenger in the Ford were both injured as well and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred in Blount County on Alabama 75 near the 38 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Susan Moore.