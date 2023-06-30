 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Marshall County man dead, 3 others injured following two-vehicle crash

  • Updated
A Union Grove man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Shannon C. Gatlin, 57, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Escape that he was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2019 International 1300 armored vehicle.

ALEA says Gatlin and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital for treatment.

Gatlin later succumbed to his injuries.

ALEA says the driver of the Ford and another passenger in the Ford were both injured as well and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred in Blount County on Alabama 75 near the 38 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Susan Moore.

