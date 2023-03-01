Marshall County man charged with his mother's murder

A welfare check on an elderly woman in Marshall County has ended with a murder charge for her son.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Grant Police Department were called to a home on Kennamer Cove Drive on Tuesday to check on 78-year-old Eddra Jeffries Jones.
When they arrived, they found Jones dead in the bedroom and "immediately determined this was a homicide investigation," the sheriff's office said. As the investigation began, a vehicle that looked like the one owned by the victim drove by the victim's house.
Authorities tried to stop the vehicle but a pursuit ensued, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit ended on Butler Mill Road, near the county line.
That's when Brian Odell Jefferies, 45, was taken into custody. The sheriff's office identified him as the son of the victim and the suspect in her death.
Jefferies is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond. He is charged with one count of murder.
"I appreciate the work all the deputies and officers did in this case," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. "It is important that agencies can work together to bring this individual to justice. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time."
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Grant Police Department were assisted by the Marshall County District Attorney's Office, Marshall County Coroner's Office and New Hope Police Department.