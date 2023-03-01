 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Marshall County man charged with his mother's murder

  • 0
Brian Odell Jeffries

Brian Odell Jeffries

A welfare check on an elderly woman in Marshall County has ended with a murder charge for her son. 

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Grant Police Department were called to a home on Kennamer Cove Drive on Tuesday to check on 78-year-old Eddra Jeffries Jones. 

When they arrived, they found Jones dead in the bedroom and "immediately determined this was a homicide investigation," the sheriff's office said. As the investigation began, a vehicle that looked like the one owned by the victim drove by the victim's house.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle but a pursuit ensued, the sheriff's office said. The pursuit ended on Butler Mill Road, near the county line. 

That's when Brian Odell Jefferies, 45, was taken into custody. The sheriff's office identified him as the son of the victim and the suspect in her death. 

Jefferies is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond. He is charged with one count of murder. 

"I appreciate the work all the deputies and officers did in this case," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. "It is important that agencies can work together to bring this individual to justice. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time."

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Grant Police Department were assisted by the Marshall County District Attorney's Office, Marshall County Coroner's Office and New Hope Police Department.

