Marshall County judge says dog in attack case is dangerous, orders it killed

The dog in an attack case that left a woman severely injured has been deemed dangerous, records show. The judge further ordered that the dog be euthanized and that the owner pay for any expenses the city of Guntersville incurred while waiting for the case to play out.

The dog, Havoc, attacked the woman in September 2021, injuring her on the head, arm and leg. The judge's order notes the woman's claim that she now suffers neck pain after the dog latched onto her and began thrashing.

Court documents state Havoc's owner, Valina Jackson, intervened and stopped the attack. Havoc was brought to an animal shelter to wait for the judge's decision.

He was taken from the animal shelter in October, only to be found at Jackson's mother's house in November. Three people were arrested in connection to the break-in, including Jackson. 

She has been charged with fourth-degree theft of property and faces a bench trial later this month for taking the dog. Meanwhile, Havoc has been ordered to remain at the Guntersville Animal Hospital until any appeals have been exhausted and he can be "humanely euthanized by a licensed veterinarian or an authorized animal control officer."

