Marshall County Commission OKs more improvements as jail renovations near completion

Renovations on the Marshall County Jail are almost complete. The Marshall County Commission's chairman estimates the $10 million project is roughly 95% done.
However, jail officials noticed the water heaters have stopped working, so the commission agreed Wednesday morning to buy two new water heaters for the jail.
It also agreed to repave the parking lot.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the county will do its best to keep up the jail after all renovations are complete.
"We are going to try to make sure we stay on top of the maintenance and make sure we try to keep it up in a good operating condition. That's better for the inmates and for the county employees, too," Hutcheson said.
Renovations on the jail are expected to be done by the end of February.