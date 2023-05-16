Marshall County honors fallen officers for National Police Week

Marshall County held its Fallen Officer Ceremony for National Police Week to honor 14 fallen peace officers.
Officials also broke ground on a new Fallen Officer Memorial, that will bear the names of the 14 fallen officers. The memorial will recognize officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the late 1800s. Retired Marshall County deputy and Albertville Police detective Mike Whitten lost his brother, Detective Ernest "Andy" Whitten, in the line of duty in 1995.
He said the loss still impacts him nearly 30 years later.
"We fished, we hunted, I talked to him three or four times a day, we worked cases together. And then when he was not there, my life just totally changed," Whitten said.
Whitten said he still wants to talk with his brother to this day and that there is a hole in him from that loss. Whitten says that current peace officers must watch out for each other and have each other's back.
Former district attorney for Marshall County and current Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has a special link to one of the names on the list of 14 officers honored, Grant Chief of Police Verlon LeMaster Jr.
LeMaster died in the line of duty in 2003, and he and Marshall were close friends. Marshall said days like today brings perspective to a law enforcement officer's job.
"Just the hugs that I had today from Verlon's daughter, but it's also with the men and women of law enforcement," Marshall said. "When they gather here, it's a very solemn moment. It's a reminder of the dangers of their jobs, and frankly, it's a reminder to their family members of the sacrifices they make to allow their loved ones to do this."
Marshall said it is important to remember that the men and women in law enforcement are more than officers with a badge; they are someone's family, friend, and coworker who put their lives on the line every day.