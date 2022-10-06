Marshall County Health Dept. hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic; other options offered throughout week

One health department in North Alabama is making it easier for people to get their flu vaccine.
On Thursday, Marshall County Health Department offered flu vaccines through a drive-thru clinic.
Health officials say it's important to get the flu vaccine this year, especially when there's still the risk of getting COVID-19 this winter season.
"You really don't know this early how bad it's going to be, but it's always important to get it every year just because you don't know," said Sara Shelton, clinic supervisor.
If you didn't make the clinic Thursday, you can go to the Marshall County Health Department for your shot Mondays through Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome.
If you don't have insurance, the flu vaccine is just $5.