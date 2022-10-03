 Skip to main content
Marshall County Health Department to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Thursday at new location

Marshall County residents who wish to get their flu shot can do so Thursday at the county health department's drive-thru clinic.

Unlike previous years, the clinic will take place 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall County Health Department, 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.

Clinic participants don't have to leave their vehicle to get the shot but should bring their insurance card and wear a shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm. 

If you do not have insurance, the cost is no more than $5. 

Flu shots are available for anyone 6 months or older, including a high dose for those 65 years or older.

