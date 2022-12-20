Marshall County groups, businesses collecting items for Boaz family that lost home to fire Monday

A family in Marshall County lost their home Monday morning in a fire that took hours to put out.
The Douglas Fire Department says it is now helping efforts to collect clothing, Christmas gifts and other items for the family of five.
"They had all their Christmas presents bought, and this is such a shock — a shock, anyway, and around Christmastime, it's so much worse," said Jamie Bliss, area code director for Neighborhood Bridges.
A large bin will be placed outside the fire station at 135 Alabama 168 in Douglas for anyone who wishes to donate. According to the Neighborhood Bridges page set up for the family, four children and their father were impacted by the fire.
Their clothing sizes are as follows:
- Youth XL, 14/16 pants, men's size 10 shoes for sixth-grade boy;
- Youth Large, 14 pants, 12 shirt, men's size 7.5 or 8 shoes for fourth-grade boy;
- Youth 5/6 shirts or pants and kids' size 11.5 or 12 shoes for kindergarten girl;
- 3T clothing and boys' size 11 shoes for 3-year-old boy;
- 34x34 jeans or pants, XL shirt and men's size 11.5 or 12 shoe for adult male.
"I couldn't imagine," said Kelli Whorton, communications director for Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative. "This day and time, everything is so hard to come by, anyway. Everything is so much more expensive than it was."
Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative is also collecting items for the family of five, along with Peoples Independent Bank and The Emporium South.
"It's been impressive to me. I was asking Jamie earlier how much has Peoples Independent Bank been getting, and she said there's been so many donations that are coming in, and I'm sure they're going to need all that they can get," said Whorton. "They lost everything."
The family lived on Glassco Drive in Boaz. Neighborhood Bridges said the children weren't home at the time of the fire but did lose all of their belongings.
Since then, the community has stepped up.
"The community stepped up and bought clothing and other items, but they also replaced some of their Christmas items," said Bliss.
Douglas Fire said its department was called to the scene about 1 a.m. Monday. Crews from Douglas and Nixon Chapel fire departments as well as Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department spent more than four hours working together to put the fire out. The house was deemed a total loss.
Go to www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/boaz-al to learn more on the ways you can help.