Marshall County family mourns brothers killed in crashes less than one year apart

A Marshall County family is grieving the sudden loss of another one their loved ones.
18-year-old Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash on South Hambrick Street in Albertville on Monday.
His death comes less than a year after his younger brother 14-year-old Harley Lasseter died in a hit-and-run crash.
Dawson and his brother Harley were very close.
"They were bestfriends," Dawson's Wife Hailey Lasseter said. "Everything me and Dawson did, Harley was with us all the time. He looked up to Dawson so much."
Harley was killed last April in a hit-and-run.
Dawson lost his life on Monday in a crash in Albertville.
Their deaths are a shock to their entire family.
"Life is so short and it can happen to anyone at any moment," Harley and Dawson's Sister Alyiah Martin said.
Dawson is a recent graduate of Crossville High School.
He went on to join the Marine Corps.
Serving his country is something Dawson quickly became passionate about, officially becoming a U.S. Marine in 2021.
He married his high school sweetheart Hailey Lasseter about six months later.
"It was the best 11 months of my entire life," Hailey said. "I loved him with everything in me."
She describes Dawson as her best friend.
He was serving in Twentynine Palms, California, home on leave at the time of the crash.
"He was very determined in everything that he did," Martin said. "It was his way or the highway. He was very, very loveable. He could light up a room as soon as he would walked in and everybody loved him."
"Dawson just talked about all the time how bad he wanted to be with Harley," Hailey said.
The family says they're extremely grateful for the support from everyone in the community.
Right now they're taking it day by day.
Dawson will be laid to rest on Saturday.