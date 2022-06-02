 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
County through 345 PM CDT...

At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Harvest, or 8 miles west of Meridianville, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Harvest, Alabama A
And M University and Toney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Marshall County corrections officer accused of bringing drugs, more into jail

  • Updated
  • 0
David Lowe

A corrections officer at the Marshall County Jail faces multiple charges after authorities say he was bringing contraband and drugs into the facility.

David Lowe was arrested Thursday by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with three counts of promoting prison contraband, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).

According to the sheriff’s office, a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was seized from Lowe. They also found a cell phone and alcohol.

Lowe is being held in the jail on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation involved the Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Drug Task Force, and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail,” Sheriff Phil Sims said in a prepared statement.

“I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail. Everyone involved did a great job. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one of our own.

“I hold my employees to a high standard and when that standard is not met or abused, I will hold them accountable. As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability.”

