 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Marshall County Commission OKs more improvements as jail renovations near completion

  • Updated
  • 0

Renovations on the Marshall County Jail are almost complete. The Marshall County Commission's chairman estimates the $10 million project is roughly 95% done.

However, jail officials noticed the water heaters have stopped working, so the commission agreed Wednesday morning to buy two new water heaters for the jail.

It also agreed to repave the parking lot.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the county will do its best to keep up the jail after all renovations are complete.

"We are going to try to make sure we stay on top of the maintenance and make sure we try to keep it up in a good operating condition. That's better for the inmates and for the county employees, too," Hutcheson said.

Renovations on the jail are expected to be done by the end of February.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you