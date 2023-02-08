Marshall County Commission considers 60-day euthanization policy for animal shelter

Animals in the Marshall County Animal Shelter could soon have a 60 day limit before they are euthanized.
It's a policy the Marshall County Commission is currently considering.
Right now, the shelter is operating over capacity with some dogs being stuck there for more than two years.
"We're fighting a losing battle because for every dog that we love hard and every one that we get out, whether they've been here for a year or a day, for every one that we get out, we get four more in," shelter tech Jamika Thomas said.
There are currently around 40 dogs at the shelter itself, and another 39 dogs being kept at other shelters, which is costing taxpayers a lot of money.
The Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson explained it costs $10 a day to keep a single dog at those other shelters.
"We're paying $400 to $500 a day to house dogs that probably should have been put down a while ago," Hutcheson said.
That's not including any other expenses for the shelter, which is why Hutcheson says the euthanization policy is needed.
"We can't keep doing that! It's not fair to the dogs, and it's not fair to taxpayers. We can take that money and put it to better use," Hutcheson said. "We don't claim to be a no kill shelter. We try to save as many animals as we can with the finances we got."
The shelter director along with some employees agree this is something they must do.
"We wish that we could keep an unlimited supply of days, but we just can't afford to do that," Shelter Director Kevin Hooks said.
"I think it's necessary evil sometimes as much as we don't want to ever put them down or euthanized a dog," Thomas added. "How many dogs am I supposed to let starve? For every dog that sits here a year, how many more are gone? Because we couldn't get to them because we are full. Or, how many people who truly do need our help... Am I supposed leave them in the wind for a year?"
Other employees say they don't want to focus on the policy.
"That's not my job. My job is to love these animals and take care of them the best I can," Cherokee Copeland, who is a shelter tech, said. "Even the worst dog needs love! It don't matter how aggressive, I still try to hug them and love them. I give them affirmations every day. 'You're pretty! You're strong, and I'm going to find you a home!'
A mission that employees say will not change whether the policy goes into effect or not.
"We do everything we can. Day in and day out. Whether that rule is implemented or not, it changes nothing on how hard we work to get these dogs out. Every avenue that is open to us, we will take. If you give us an inch, we will take a mile from you. We will run to any rescue that will hear us, that will take a dog from us. Any adopter that wants to come can come any time. Just call us. We're here! We will push 110%," Thomas said.
The policy is not in effect yet. There is a period of public comment that must take place before the commission decides anything else.
Members of the community have until March 8 to mail or email the commission their thoughts on the policy.
To help push for some adoptions, the Marshall County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions in February. You can find all the available animals here.