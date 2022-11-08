Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop

Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:
- Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville;
- Albertville Police Department, 201 S. Broad St., Albertville;
- Albertville High School, 402 E. McCord Ave., Albertville;
- Arab Fire Department, 653 Fourth Ave. NW, Arab;
- Boaz Fire Department, 201 Brown St., Boaz;
- Cash Express, 8477 U.S. 431, Albertville;
- Classic by the Lake Express Car Wash, 12118 U.S. 431, Guntersville;
- Guntersville Chevrolet, 11982 U.S. 431, Guntersville;
- Dollar General, 909 Horton Road, Albertville;
- Dollar General, 10465 Alabama 168, Boaz;
- Dollar General, 14230 U.S. 431, Guntersville;
- Dollar General, 220 E. Main St., Albertville;
- Dollar General, 8842 U.S. 431, Albertville;
- Grant Library, 5379 Main St., Grant;
- Grant Pharmacy, 5421 Cathedral Caverns Parkway, Grant;
- Guntersville Fire & Rescue, Station 1, 1745 Blount Ave., Guntersville;
- Jefferson's, 8146 U.S. 431, Albertville;
- Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative, 10025 Alabama 168, Boaz;
- Mortgage Group, 8180-B U.S. 431, Albertville;
- PetSmart, 7360 U.S. 431, Albertville;
- SmartStyle Hair Salon, inside Walmart Supercenter, 1450 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab;
- Staples, 11468 U.S. 431, Guntersville;
- TS Tech, 1685 N. Main St., Boaz;
- Woodforest National Bank, inside Walmart Supercenter, 1450 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab; and
- Woodforest National Bank, inside Walmart Supercenter, 11697 U.S. 431, Guntersville.