Marshall County children buy loved ones presents during 'Shop with a Cop'

Christmas is just days away. Some children in Marshall County were able to go on a shopping spree for the holiday Saturday morning.
50 kids got to load up their shopping carts with whatever their hearts desired this Christmas season. They were given $150 through the "Shop with a Cop" program.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 held the event. It gave children in need the chance to buy whatever they want for Christmas.
A lot of the kids were getting various toys and gifts, but they weren't getting those presents for themselves, they were deciding to spend that money on their loved ones instead.
Brooklyn Kendall was one of those kids.
She said her reasoning is simple, "Because I love them."
Brooklyn's selflessness brought tears to her shoppers eyes.
Penni Windsor is married to a deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
This is the first year Penni is helping out and said it's truly eye opening.
“In the season of giving, to watch a 12-year-old be more worried about everyone in her family but herself, we can all learn from Ms. Brooklyn," said Penni.
Of the $150 dollars Brooklyn was given, almost all of it was spent on presents for her family, including her cat named Camo.
“The kids are so selfless. They’re all buying for their parents and their siblings, and this is really about them, it’s to buy for them for Christmas, and they’ve all chosen to be selfless. So, it touches your heart," said Penni.
That's why Penni's husband, Jason Windsor, and the other deputies say they enjoy doing this annual event.
“It does our heart the most because we get to come out here and get to love on children, and help them, and pick out stuff," said Jason.