 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Marshall County approves use of Covid relief funds to buy standalone facility for coroner's office

  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time, the Marshall County coroner will have his own facility.

The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved using Covid-19 funds to buy a $335,000 building off Alabama 79 in Guntersville.

Another $800,000 is being set aside for renovations.

"This is a huge step for us, and I think we're one of only a couple of counties in the entire state that's going to have a freestanding building for our sole use," Coroner Cody Nugent said.

The coroner said the new facility will help him do his job more efficiently.

"This will allow for a quicker, quick response to families' inquiries when we try to answer their questions. Honestly, it just gets everything under one roof," Nugent said. "We're not worrying about people's personal information no longer being in private homes or private businesses. Everything that is investigation-related will be solely in the coroner's office, so there's a huge benefit to that."

It's still unclear when renovations will be complete, but the coroner expects it to take about three to four months.

Marshall County Coroner's Office vehicles

Marshall County Coroner's Office vehicles

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you