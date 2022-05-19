 Skip to main content
Marshall County announces changes to 2 polling locations ahead of Tuesday primary election

Voters in Boaz and Union Grove could have a new polling location to visit Tuesday.

The Marshall County Probate Office announced two polling locations have been changed ahead of the May 24 primary election.

Voters who previously voted at Boaz Rec Center will instead vote at Boaz Parks and Recreation, 400 Elizabeth St., Boaz.

Voters who previously voted at Midway Community Center will instead vote at Cherokee Ridge Clubhouse, 4000 Cherokee Ridge Drive, Union Grove.

Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy invited voters to call the Marshall County Probate Office at 256-571-7764, Option 3, if they have questions.

