Marshall County animal shelter thrilled with number of dogs adopted, avoiding euthanasia

In what has been a two months of ups and downs, staff members at the Marshall County Animal Welfare Society in Albertville are overjoyed with what has happened in the last few weeks.
In February, the Marshall County Commission voted to euthanize any animals remaining in the shelter after staying there for 60 days, due to overcrowding.
"[A] failure for feeling like we can't move them fast enough for this decision to be even made," said Jamika Thomas, a tech at the shelter.
Thomas said the shelter had more than 80 dogs in danger of being euthanized, but by Friday afternoon, they were able to find homes for all but three dogs.
"A lot of community outreach, a lot of rescues helping," said Thomas. "Our community just backing us up and helping us get these dogs out and get the word out."
The shelter and those in favor of not euthanizing the animals flooded Facebook with pleas urging people to consider adopting.
As more and more dogs were adopted, Thomas said the whole experience left her with a heartwarming feeling.
"Pride in that we worked so hard, to get them from being so shut down and afraid of their own shadows," said Thomas. "To walking around with little boys who is getting their first dog."
Thomas said she knows the shelter can get filled up again quickly and is urging people to have their animals spayed and neutered.
"Spaying and neutering is probably the most utmost thing the community can do," said Thomas. "Here are the repercussions and we don't face them, the dogs do."
The shelter said the Marshall County Commission has extended the 60-days for another two weeks, giving staff members more time to get the remaining dogs adopted.
To help expedite the process, the shelter is waiving adoption fees and is offering to pay for the dog to be spayed or neutered.
If you would like to visit the shelter, they are located at 91 Abbott Road in Albertville and you can call 256-960-6623.
They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.