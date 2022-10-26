Marshall County 1% sales tax increase for schools on hold until December

A decision on a 1% sales tax increase for Marshall County Schools is on hold until December.
"There's a very real and present need for the school systems in the county," Stephanie Hadwin said. "Every student deserves a right to have the best education, the best advantages and whatever we can offer them, we should offer them 100%."
Stephanie Hadwin owns a small store in the heart of Guntersville. She is all for helping schools in the area, but fears that a one-cent sales tax increase could hurt her business.
"1% might seem like a small menial amount; but if people look at that really, really hard and they decide to go outside of town to shop, that's really going to hurt small, local independent businesses," Hadwin explained.
City mayors agree.
"We're in unprecedented inflation right now, and it's a struggle for people to put food on the table, gas in their cars, and I just want to be sure we look at the different options and not overtax people if we don't have to," Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said.
She says the 1% increase would be significant because it would push sales tax in cities to 10%. However, the Marshall County Commission Chairman says county schools haven't gotten their fair share of those taxes.
"It’s come to a point where they can't operate with the revenue they've got," James Hutcheson said. "We’ve kicked this can down the road for 20 some years, way before I came in office, and it's time to do something for the county kids."
City mayors hope to come up with a different solution to help those students. Hadwin says she looks forward to what they come up with.
"Everything is worth a look, and maybe it's not just one thing or two things. Maybe it's multiple things that are put into play to create that solution," Hadwin said.
City mayors have until December 14 to come up with a solution. That’s when the Marshall County Commission is set to vote on this sales tax proposal.
It is expected to bring in a $1.5 million. That money will be distributed equally among county and city schools.