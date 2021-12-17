Marshall Co. triple-murder suspect’s trial postponed; no ‘in memoriam’ apparel allowed in courtroom

A judge has ruled against letting people wear “in memoriam” clothing during the trial of Jimmy Oneal Spencer, a man accused of killing three people, including a child.
That trial has also been delayed until April under the same order, records show. Judge Tim Riley’s order was filed Thursday in Marshall County Circuit Court after the Dec. 7 hearing.
Spencer was out on parole in 2018 when he allegedly murdered 7-year-old Colton Lee; Lee’s great-grandmother, Marie Martin; and Martin’s neighbor, Martha Reliford. The defense asked that clothing with images of the victims be banned during the trial.
That motion was granted in part, allowing people to wear "in memoriam” apparel so long as they were not in the courtroom, on the floor of the courthouse or in the presence of jurors.
The judge also granted a motion to break the pool of potential jurors down into smaller groups during jury selection. The court is expected to send out 450 summons for the trial.
Other motions discussed during the hearing were left open or denied, including motions to exclude certain photographs or suppress statements. Prosecutors have 10 days to provide copies of the photographs, audio recordings, video tapes and written statements for review.
The defense’s motion to change the venue was denied, though the judge agreed "with reluctance” that there was no way for everyone to be ready for trial by its previous set date of Jan. 10. As a result, the trial has been postponed until April 26, 2022, with a hearing set for April 21.