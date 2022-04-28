 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office investigating jail death in Etowah Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshall Co. Sheriff

Marshall County Sheriff's Office

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has been called to investigate an inmate's death in neighboring Etowah County.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said a Gadsden man was found in distress during the night at the detention center.

Jail medical staff immediately started giving care to the inmate, who's name has not been released.  An ambulance was also called by life-saving efforts were not successful.

The inmate's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office will turn over all finding of its investigation to the Etowah County District Attorney's office.  

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you