Marshall Co. pawn shop suspects could face federal charges as months-long investigation continues

Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided an Albertville pawn shop.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 South in Albertville.
The sheriff’s office said this was a four-month investigation involving the buying and selling of stolen property. The sheriff's office had received tips about illegal activity at the pawn shop for a long time, but it wasn't until four months ago that it finally received credible information and could start the investigation.
During a search of the shop, the sheriff’s office said items believed to be stolen from Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot and Target stores were found. Some were in their original packaging.
The people charged are:
- Joe Cephus Campbell III of Albertville, receiving stolen property, $225,000 bond;
- Wandarine Campbell of Albertville, receiving stolen property, $50,000 bond;
- Santo Felix Andres of Albertville, receiving stolen property, $50,000 bond;
- John Calton Eller of Boaz, receiving stolen property, $50,000 bond;
- Zachary Matthew Shake of Albertville, receiving stolen property, $50,000 bond; and
- Dylan Wayne Green of Albertville, receiving stolen property, $50,000 bond.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said people who’ve pawned items at Joe’s Pawn Shop will need to get with the store about retrieving their items.
The owners, Joe Campbell and Wandarine Campbell, have been released on bond.
“Because of the volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may be stolen or not,” Sims said in a news release.
On Monday, the doors of the business remained locked and the sign said "Closed," but it's unclear how long the store will be shut down. Sims said even though the investigation is ongoing, the owners can reopen the pawn shop whenever they choose.
"Part of that business was legitimate, the front part. So we're not going to impede legitimate business," said Sims. "But as of right now, we're done with the business as far as onsite searching and so forth. We've turned the property back over to them, and that's all I can say."
He explained the illegal items were mainly kept in the back warehouse. The front was all legitimately pawned items, which remain in the store.
In a statement from Micahel P. Hanle, the attorney representing Joe Campbell, he said, "Having just been retained, we are just now beginning to investigate the allegations involving Mr. Campbell and Joe’s Pawn Shop. Joe Campbell, III, is a lifelong resident of Marshall County and a small business owner, who has been cooperative with the authorities and maintains his innocence."
The attorney could not provide details of when Campbell plans to reopen his business.
The investigation included the sheriff’s office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and loss prevention units at Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Walmart.
Sims said more charges are expected.