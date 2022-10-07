Marshall Co. man who murdered wife loses appeal

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals will not overturn the jury's verdict for a Marshall County man convicted of fatally shooting his wife.
Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa was convicted in February 2021 of the murder of Joyce Green Bates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said evidence showed Hopson was behaving erratically on April 24, 2016, and when he called 911 at about 10 p.m. that day to say he had accidentally shot and killed his wife, his behavior raised suspicions among first responders and law enforcement, too.
Hopson was sentenced to life in prison but sought to have the conviction reserved on appeal. Marshall's office defended the conviction at the state level, winning the court's affirmation on Sept. 30.
"The facts of this case establish that Dale Hopson intentionally shot and killed his wife and then claimed the murder was an accident," Marshall said. "The jury reached a just verdict in finding him guilty, which was correctly affirmed by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Mr. Hopson will now serve a life sentence for his crime."