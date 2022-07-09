Mars Hill's Koby Keenum commits to Kentucky

Koby Keenum made history on Saturday.
Committing to the University of Kentucky, Keenum became the first Mars Hill football player to commit to a Power Five program.
Considered the No. 3 center in the nation by Rivals, Keenum received offers from 55 schools. Now repping the Wildcats, he said it feels great to put the process behind him and refocus on his upcoming seasons with the Panthers.
But what was it about Kentucky that stood out from the rest? Keenum said it’s just where things felt right.
“Definitely the team they have there. I mean, when I went on my official visit the O-line there -- it was insane how nice and friendly they were,” he said. “And with coach Yenser being in the NFL the past three seasons, that was a big part of my decision cause I know what he’s -- I like the way he coaches and his coaching style and that’s a big part.”
Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins was just as excited, calling Keenum's commitment a win not just for his program but all small schools.
“It's just a great honor for our program and to have somebody that so many big colleges would be interested in just really means a lot and it's done a lot for not only Koby but for our entire program,” he said.
“You know, a lot of times people say, ‘Well you’re from a small school, you run this certain type of offense, you can’t be recruited.’ And that just goes to show it doesn’t really matter what school you’re at, what kind of offense you run. If you can play football, the college will come and find you.”