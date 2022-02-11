Mars Hill middle schoolers take on Florence logo controversy, and many of you say they won

A middle school class at Mars Hill Bible School in Florence stepped up to their teacher's challenge, designing city logos of their very own in the wake of the city of Florence's rebranding fiasco.
The fifth- through eighth-graders' winning designs are now receiving major kudos from the community.
The quick class project didn't cost a penny, either. Their teacher told WAAY 31 her students took the task seriously despite all the jokes surrounding another logo design that cost taxpayers at least $10,000. The "F!" logo the city picked for its new logo is still making headlines across the country for all the wrong reasons.
"Obviously, there was a lot of opinions going around about the new logo, and I saw it all online and I thought, 'I think we can do something in class,'" teacher Stacey Harmon told WAAY 31 on Friday. “The entire project probably didn’t even take most of them the whole class, and they were using the free version of Canva online to create the logos."
After the class project wrapped up, teachers voted on their favorites, with sixth-grade student Mikayla Coppock's colorful bridge-and-river logo taking top honors. Coppock said she was inspired by her early morning car rides to school over the bridge each morning.
“It’s always so pretty," Coppock said. "I have to wake up earlier with the sun on the water, so it is the first thing I thought of."
The winning student designs are posted on the school's Facebook page, and hundreds have already shared and commented. The responses are all positive — the type of results the city of Florence hoped for in the first place.
One supporter posted, "Great job by the Mars Hill students! In my opinion, these are all much better than the new design!"
This is one school project the middle schoolers told WAAY 31 they won't soon forget.
“I think it has made everyone more aware of community involvement," Harmon said. "It has pulled us together to think about what the city needs."
The Florence City Council and mayor have promised the community that they are going to fix the logo mess. The council meets Tuesday, and at least two council members have already demanded the city find a local option to rework the project.
As we have reported extensively, documents and emails provided by the city in response to our open records request show city staff didn't think any local design firm would be capable of handling the city's rebranding before they approved the contract with the firm in Birmingham.