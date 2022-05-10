Mars Hill ladies and three area athletes claim state golf championships

HUNTSVILLE – It was no real surprise that high school golf powerhouse UMS-Wright of Mobile won its 26th AHSAA state boys’ golf championship Tuesday claiming the Class 5A crown. It was no shock that Mountain Brook’s boys claimed their 11th title with the 2022 Class 6A state title.
The bigger buzz came in Class 4A, where Haleyville’s boys shot back-to-back rounds of 297 at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course to win the Class 4A state championship – the Lions’ first in school history. And in the girls’ competition, Mars Hill Bible (1A/3A), Pike Road (4A/5A) and UMS-Wright (6A) each won their first state golf championships.
Tuesday’s round was one of improved play from top to bottom as 34 of the 40 teams participating in the 2022 State Championships improved their team scores from day one to day 2. It was also highlighted by a hole-in-one by Lauderdale County’s Peyton Preston on the par-3 No. 14 in the Class 3A competition. He finished seventh overall in the 3A boys’ competition with a two-day 167 total.
Class 6A boys’ champion Mountain Brook shot 1-over 289 to finish with a 590 total – just 14 strokes over par – as the Spartans won their fifth state crown in a row since 2017. Vestavia Hills shot 2-over 290 Tuesday and also finished a 590 total to win the Class 7A boys’ titles. Haleyville’s 594 total in Class 4A was the third best team total of the 36-hole tourney. UMS-Wright’s boys had a 611 total in Class 5A, Bayside Academy won its third state title since 2013 with a 643 total in Class 3A, and in Class 1A/2A, Wiregrass rivals Elba and Brantley battled to the wire before the Tigers emerged as the repeat state champion – by just one stroke. Elba had a 665 team total and Brantley shot 666.
Spain Park and Huntsville finished even with 452 team totals in the Class 7A girls’ state tourney. Both teams finished 20-over par -- with team scoring including the top three scores for each team. The state title was decided by tie-breaker (A) of the state tournament procedures which compares each team’s No. 4 participant’s results. The Jaguars won the tiebreaker and the state title thanks to Courtney Johnson’s 79-76 – 155 total – which ranked tied for ninth overall I the 7A competition.
UMS-Wright won the 6A title with a 465 team score, 5A state champ Pike Road shot 468, and Mars Hill won 1A/2A with a 502 team score.
The low round Tuesday was turned in by Chase Kyes of Spain Park, who had a 67 to finish second overall in Class 7A to Jack Mitchell of James Clemens, who had a 68 each round for the lowest 36-hole total of all participants with an 8-under 136. Vestavia Hills’ Ward Harris carded a 3-under 69 to lead the Rebels to 7A state title.
Hartselle’s Jinger Heath had the low round of the tournament on the girls’ side, shooting a 6-under 66 Tuesday to wind up one stroke behind Class 6A girls’ low medalist Frances Brown of UMS-Wright. Brown put together rounds of 71-69 – 140 to lead the Lady Bulldogs' state-champion run. Heath shot 75 on Monday and finished with a 36-hole total 141.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Molly Davidson shot back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish 4-under 140 to capture low medalist in Class 7A. Auburn’s Kate Ha also shot a 70 Tuesday to finish second at 143. Gabriella Nicastro of Huntsville was third overall with back-to-back even-par rounds of 72 and a 144 total. Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest had a 73 Tuesday and closed with a 149 to earn Class 4A/5A low medalist over Pike Road’s Beka Yang by one stroke. And in Class 1A/3A, Ella Cothran of Brindlee Mountain recorded the second lowest round Tuesday with a 5-under 67 and finished with a 3-under 141 total to win the 1A/3A low medalist by 10 strokes.
Mountain Brook’s Tom Fischer shot the low round in Class 6A with a 4-under 68 and finished deadlocked with St. Paul’s Fleming at 1-under 143 for the tourney. The two earned co-low medalist honors. Guntersville’s John Bruce was 3-under 69 to take low medalist honors (141) for the Class 5A state champion Wildcats. Haleyville’s Hudson Lawson led a strong lineup for the Lions with a 70-72 – 142 to take low medalist honors in Class 4A. Teammate Jake Temple was second with a 74 Tuesday and 146 total. Jack Lawson (150), Griffin Kimbrell (156) and Brandt White (160) each had a top 10 finish in the 4A individual rankings.
Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyati had a low round of 69 Tuesday and earned low medalist with a 143 total in Class 3A. In Class 1A/2A, Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton had rounds of 68-75 – 143 to earn low medalist.
Team results and the top 10 finishers in each division are listed below. For complete statistics for all participants, go to the following link:
https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3305057
AHSAA 73rd State Golf Championships
Final Results
CLASS 7A BOYS
Vestavia Hills 300-290 – 590
Auburn 302-293 – 595
Enterprise 310-302 – 612
Hoover 326-298 – 624
CLASS 6A BOYS
Mountain Brook 301-289 – 590
St. Paul’s Episcopal 304-299 – 603
Cullman 319-296 – 615
Spanish Fort 318-315 – 633
CLASS 5A BOYS
UMS-Wright 305-306 – 611
Guntersville 318-301 – 619
John Carroll Catholic 341-338 – 679
Lawrence Co. 360-352 – 712
CLASS 4A BOYS
Haleyville 297-297 – 594
Randolph 328-312 – 640
Oneonta 340-328 – 668
Alabama Christian 347-354 – 701
CLASS 3A BOYS
Bayside Academy 319-324 – 643
Opp 342-338 – 684
Lauderdale Co. 346-355 – 697
Westbrook Chr. 353-345 – 698
CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
Elba 336-329 – 665
Brantley 339-327 – 666
Athens Bible 365-336 – 701
North Sand Mtn. 368-348 – 716
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Spain Park 233-219 -- 452
Huntsville 229-223 – 452
Auburn 237-228 – 465
Mary Montgomery 246-240 – 486
CLASS 6A GIRLS
UMS-Wright 231-226 – 465
Hartselle 247-229 – 470
Homewood 283-239 – 492
Spanish Fort 252-253 – 505
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
Pike Road 231-237 – 468
White Plains 247-237 – 484
Alexandria 254-238 – 492
John Carroll Catholic 283-273 – 556
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
Mars Hill Bible 253-249 – 502
Trinity Presbyterian 264-255 – 519
Bayside Academy 277-286 – 563
Lindsay Lane 290-279 – 569
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
CLASS 7A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Jack Mitchell, James Clemens 68-68 – 136 (Medalist)
Chase Kyes, Spain Park 72-67 – 139
Ward Harris, Vestavia Hills 73-69 – 142
Nick Cook, Enterprise 73-72 – 145
Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 73-72 – 145
Connor Jones, Auburn 74-73 – 147
Nathan Hong, Auburn 75-72 – 147
Will Stelt, Auburn 74-75 – 149
Jay Clemmer, Vestavia Hills 72-78 – 150
Andrew Szymeia, Vestavia Hills 76-75 – 151
Parker Moellinger, Vestavia Hills 79-72 – 151
Jacob Lee, Hoover 78-73 – 151
CLASS 6A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Buddy Fleming, St. Paul’s Episcopal 72-71 – 143 (Low Medalist – tie)
Tom Fischer, Mountain Brook 75-68 – 143 (Low Medalist – tie)
Jon Lunsford, Cullman 75-71 – 146
Thomas Norris, Mountain Brook 73-74 – 147
Will Drake, Cullman 78-70 – 148
Harrison Sims, Homewood 79-70 – 149
Tristan Wisener, Hartselle 76-75 – 150
Carter Brooks, Mountain Brook 76-74 – 150
Troy MacLean, Wetumpka 82-69 – 151
Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s Episcopal 78-74 – 152
Coe Murdock, Mountain Brook 77-75 – 152
CLASS 5A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
John Bruce, Guntersville 72-69 – 141 (Low Medalist)
Quincey Leonard, Pike Road 76-71 – 147
Bailey Sutter, West Point 79-71 – 150
Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright 77-74 – 151
Josh Stubbs, UMS-Wright 79-73 – 152
Regan Lefeve, Guntersville 77-78 – 155
Ken Brown, UMS-Wright 77-80 – 157
Will Howard, UMS-Wright 72-88 – 160
Hudson Miles, Guntersville 88-74 – 162
Kaleb Proctor, Lawrence County 85-77 – 162
CLASS 4A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Hudson Lawson, Haleyville 70-72 – 142 (Low Medalist)
Jake Temple, Haleyville 72-74 – 146
Andrew Hinson, Randolph 75-73 – 148
Jack Lawson, Haleyville 76-74 – 150
Colton Boyce, Randolph 79-75 – 154
Griffin Kimbrell, Haleyville 79-77 – 156
Andrew Turner, American Chr. 82-77 – 159
Cole Lindeman, Priceville 83-76 – 159
Brandt White, Haleyville 79-81 – 160
Jayse Bryant, Oneonta 81-79 – 260
CLASS 3A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy 74-69 – 143 (Low Medalist)
Nicklaus Ledbetter, Weaver 78-74 – 152
Elliott Overton, Winfield 83-73 – 156
Luke Ferguson, Bayside Academy 74-82 – 156
Eli Edge, Westbrook Chr. 86-79 – 165
Peyton Preston, Lauderdale Co. 83-84 – 167
Jack Hicks, Bayside Academy 87-81 – 168
Dillon Bayes, Lauderdale Co. 87-82 – 169
Cove McHugh, Westbrook Chr. 87-84 – 171
CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Michael Heaton, Bayshore Chr. 68-75 – 143 (Low Medalist)
Jay Wilson, Elba 79-75 – 154
Luke Davis, Athens Bible 78-77 – 155
Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley 82-75 – 157
Tyden Steele, Winston Co. 81-78 – 159
Brandon Fincher, Vincent 86-76 – 162
Buck McRight, Red Bay 84-78 – 162
Jon Bush, Brantley 80-83 – 163
Cooper Layton, Brantley 81-86 – 168
Collin Sauls, Elba 83-85 – 168
CLASS 7A GIRLS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville 70-70 – 140 (Low Medalist)
Kate Ha, Auburn 73-70 – 143
Gabriella Nicastro, Huntsville 72-72 – 144
Grace Engel, Grissom 72-77 – 149
Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 73-77 – 150
Taylor Trible, Spain Park 75-75 – 150
Kylie Johnston, Mary Montgomery 77-75 – 152
Polly McCrackin, Spain Park 79-73 – 152
Courtney Johnson, Spain Park 79-76 -- 155
Esha Gupta, Auburn 78-77 – 155
CLASS 6A GIRLS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 71-69 – 140 (Low Medalist)
Jinger Heath, Hartselle 75-66 – 141
Annalee Regan, Muscle Shoals 76-71 – 147
Tori Waters, UMS-Wright 77-70 – 147
Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper 76-78 – 153
Aiden Haithcock, Homewood 79-75 – 154
Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen 78-80 – 158
Laurel Temples, Hartselle 82-77 – 159
Ashlynd Madden, Spanish Fort 79-81 – 160
Morgan Maddox, Homewood 91-76 – 160
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria 76-73 – 149 (Low Medalist)
Beka Yang, Pike Road 74-76 – 150
Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 75-78 – 153
Lucia Perez, Westminster Chr. 87-68 – 155
Julie Waldo, Alabama Christian 82-76 – 158
Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 82-78 – 160
Abby Gattis, White Plains 81-79 – 160
Emma Ray, Alexandria 82-79 – 161
Isabel Rogers, White Plains 84-77 – 161
Baylie Webb, White Plains 82-81 – 163
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
Ellie Cothran, Brindlee Mountain 74-67 – 141 (Low Medalist)
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 74-77 – 151
Causey Thompson, Bayside Ac. 74-82 – 157
Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 85-75 – 160
Virginia Anne Holmes, Trinity 81-80 – 161
Maggie Frederick, Mars Hill Bible 84-86 – 170
Camryn Blackwell, Glencoe 87-85 – 172
Emma Moore, Mars Hill Bible 84-88 – 172
Elizabeth Ann Stewart, Trinity 92-81 – 173
Ansleigh Davis, Westminster-OM 86-90 – 176