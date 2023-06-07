Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa announces $25 million project for upgrades

The Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa announced a $25 million project Tuesday morning.
Preparing for the next 20 years of tourism bookings and being a part of the Renaissance Hotels Marriott brand will do that.
The Shoals Marriott is committed to continuing their successful growth, from promoting premier golf to a rich local music heritage and lots of experiences in between.
Marking the 20th year of operations, General Manager Larry Bowser says it's all about investing in the Shoals.
“The Marriott brand is looking for that time-honored experience and they want that consistency from city to city and location to location. Renaissance is looking for that unique experience and what better story to tell than that of the Shoals,” said Bowser.
Paying employees better than average wage with health insurance, retirement and other benefits, it's all about the team.
Remodeling every room with a music theme, the 360 Grill, pool area and hotel exteriors are all part of the upgrade.
The $25 million project will be done in phases during the next year.