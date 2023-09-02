'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett -- famed singer, songwriter, musician and mogul -- has passed away at the age of 76.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” read the announcement on his website and social media. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
Born in 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buffett had hits like “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty” and “Pencil Thin Mustache,” throughout his long musical career.
His devoted fans, known as "Parrotheads," has dozens of chapters around the country and have been known to travel to concerts wearing Hawaiian shirts.
