Many puppies, dogs in need of a home at Greater Huntsville Humane Society

Wednesday is National Puppy Day! While many dog owners may already be finding ways to celebrate their furry friends, other dogs are waiting to be adopted.
Whether it's the sound of a bark or the whine of a puppy waiting to get out to play, you'll hear it all at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society as they care for all kinds of dogs.
The canines aren't just from Madison County, but across North Alabama.
"We serve about six counties, and we go and help rural shelters out," said Spencer Bachelor, CEO of the GHHS. "When they get full, we'll go pull a lot of animals, so they won't have to be euthanized."
Bachelor said finding a home for the animals is important for many reasons, as the adoption fees and donations help others. Oasis, a puppy who came down with a rare severe illness and needed emergency surgery, is a perfect example.
"Her vet bill reached about $7,000," Bachelor said.
He explained it was life or death at one point, and they weren't sure if Oasis would make it, but she pulled through. With funds from adoptions and donations, they're able to fund vet bills and life-saving efforts for Oasis and others like her.
Bachelor said they're seeing an uptick in adoptions again, which is good, but the amount of donations isn't following suit. That's something they're trying to figure out as they care for the pets.
"It's a struggle. I think it's a learning curve that we're just going to have to get used to, but we have been very fortunate, and the community has been very involved in supporting in the mission we have," Bachelor said.
If you are interested in adopting a pet or making a donation to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, you can click here to go to their website.