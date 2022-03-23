Many puppies, dogs in need of a home at Greater Huntsville Humane Society

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison including Indian Creek.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 105 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area from
heavy rainfall yesterday. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Many puppies, dogs in need of a home at Greater Huntsville Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0
Oasis the puppy

Wednesday is National Puppy Day! While many dog owners may already be finding ways to celebrate their furry friends, other dogs are waiting to be adopted.

Whether it's the sound of a bark or the whine of a puppy waiting to get out to play, you'll hear it all at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society as they care for all kinds of dogs.

The canines aren't just from Madison County, but across North Alabama.

"We serve about six counties, and we go and help rural shelters out," said Spencer Bachelor, CEO of the GHHS. "When they get full, we'll go pull a lot of animals, so they won't have to be euthanized."

Bachelor said finding a home for the animals is important for many reasons, as the adoption fees and donations help others. Oasis, a puppy who came down with a rare severe illness and needed emergency surgery, is a perfect example.

"Her vet bill reached about $7,000," Bachelor said.

He explained it was life or death at one point, and they weren't sure if Oasis would make it, but she pulled through. With funds from adoptions and donations, they're able to fund vet bills and life-saving efforts for Oasis and others like her.

Bachelor said they're seeing an uptick in adoptions again, which is good, but the amount of donations isn't following suit. That's something they're trying to figure out as they care for the pets.

"It's a struggle. I think it's a learning curve that we're just going to have to get used to, but we have been very fortunate, and the community has been very involved in supporting in the mission we have," Bachelor said.

If you are interested in adopting a pet or making a donation to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, you can click here to go to their website.

