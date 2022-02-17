 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 21 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS,
RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Many North Alabama school districts order early release due to Thursday severe weather threat

Students leaving school

Schools across North Alabama decided to let students out early, in advance of the possible severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Those early releases started for Huntsville, Madison County and Madison City school students at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. By 1:40 p.m., all students were released.

After-school programs were also nixed. 

“I do virtual school, so I just pick her up instead of my parents. It is kind of fun, getting out early because of the weather," Mia Rodgers said as she waited to pick up her little sister from school Thursday.

Huntsville City Schools released elementary students first, then middle and finally high schoolers. 

Stephen Bette headed up to Monte Sano Elementary School to pick up his three grandkids early.

“It does not bother me. I am retired and I have plenty of time," Bette said. "They are cautious. Sometimes, I think they are overcautious, I guess, if you want to put it that way.”

Madison City used the same early-release structure as Huntsville, but Madison County released high school students first. Parents said while it can make work schedules tricky, they understand the need to be prepared.

“I like that they are taking the safety precaution. I guess, with working from home now, it’s going to be a little challenging this afternoon, but we will get through it," parent Drew Rodgers told WAAY 31 on Thursday. "The kids are usually pretty tame and pretty excited to be home."

School districts take several factors into consideration before deciding to release early on days like this, including road safety for students, staff and school buses. They also consider whether utility services could be affected, such as electric power and gas.

