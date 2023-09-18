Many in Huntsville want strengthened Hands Free Law to pass

Councilman David Little is passionate about cracking down on texting while driving. He says that years ago his family was in a serious car accident at the hands of a distracted driver.
Little is pushing for a strengthened Hands Free ordinance in Huntsville. It would make texting while driving a primary offense, which would allow police to pull anyone over that is using a phone while driving.
Many in Huntsville say they want to feel safer on the road and hope the amended ‘Hands Free’ ordinance will pass.
One resident told WAAY 31, “I’ve almost gotten almost hit one too many times; while someone's on their phone, pulling out of a freeway pulling out of like any kind of stop.”
Another resident said, “I don’t really like when people are super distracted while driving. I see it literally every single day. I don’t really like it because you are putting other people’s lives at risk when you are not paying attention to what you are doing when you're on the road.”
Huntsville council members started debate on this amended Hands Free ordinance earlier this month.
During their discussions some questions were raised about how police would prove someone was texting while driving.
The next city council meeting is set for September 28th, this is when members could pass this strengthened Hands Free law. If passed the law would go into effect on January 1st, 2024.