...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



Man's body found after storage unit fire in Russellville

Around 11:40 Friday night crews were called to a set of storage units along Highway 243 near the old Stay Kool Ice building for a report of a fire, Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett says.

A man's body was found, Chief Hargett says. The man hasn't been identified yet, but Chief Hargett says he's believed to be in his 40's.

Officials say they don't believe foul play is involved.

Chief Hargett says authorities believe the man was working on a vehicle inside one of the storage units he was renting, possibly using an alternative heat source which could've caused the fire.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

Eight storage units were destroyed.

