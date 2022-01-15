Man's body found after storage unit fire in Russellville

Around 11:40 Friday night crews were called to a set of storage units along Highway 243 near the old Stay Kool Ice building for a report of a fire, Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett says.
A man's body was found, Chief Hargett says. The man hasn't been identified yet, but Chief Hargett says he's believed to be in his 40's.
Officials say they don't believe foul play is involved.
Chief Hargett says authorities believe the man was working on a vehicle inside one of the storage units he was renting, possibly using an alternative heat source which could've caused the fire.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
Eight storage units were destroyed.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.