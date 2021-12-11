Manhunt over in Morgan County after man steals police car, BOLO issued

A manhunt has wrapped up in Morgan County after authorities say a man fled on foot during a traffic stop.
Deputies say they are still searching for Tyler James Freeman last seen on foot on Perkins Wood Rd off of Highway 67 in Somerville.
A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been issued.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants.
A Somerville Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on Freeman who then fled on foot and stole a Somerville patrol unit in the process.
The patrol unit was located on Perkins Wood Road.
Freeman is still on the run.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, warrants will be obtained for Freeman.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Freeman doesn't have a violent history and is not believed to be armed, but they're asking anyone who sees him or has any information to call 911 or 256-350-4613