Mandatory leave extended for Limestone Correctional Facility warden in sexual misconduct probe

As allegations of sexual misconduct swirl, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirms it has extended Warden Deborah Toney's mandatory leave.
As WAAY 31's I-Team was first to report last month, Toney was escorted out of the Limestone Correctional Facility, the state's largest prison complex, March 21. Her 10-day mandatory leave was effective on the same day.
WAAY 31's newsroom has confirmed she is still not back to work and that leave was extended.
WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel filed an open records request and obtained Toney's state personnel file, a file that points to a pattern of failing to follow supervisors' orders and ADOC policy and procedure. Toney's current leave is not her first time facing internal disciplinary actions while on the job, having previously served a three-day unpaid leave in 2020.
A review of Toney's personnel file shows she moved her way up the ranks within the ADOC, from a correctional officer all the way to the the rank of warden III. Along the way, her employee reviews show she was seen as meeting or exceeding standards of the job, but she also faced disciplinary action.
The results of a Jan. 6, 2020, hearing showed Toney was suspended without pay after being found to have seriously violated rules and failing to follow supervisor instructions.
After the suspension, Toney continued to receive yearly pay raises, including a raise Jan. 1.
The WAAY 31 newsroom requested to review Toney's personnel file after ADOC headquarters refused to provide any details about the latest allegations.
A letter dated March 21 to the warden outlines the mandatory leave being "in the best interest of ADOC due to the nature of the allegations" Toney faces. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told WAAY 31 that at least 20 female employees have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Toney.
So who's running the facility with Toney out? Two other wardens are assigned to Limestone Correctional, according to the ADOC website. But sources, including current employees assigned to LCF, have said there is a major workforce shortage that leaves few correctional officers to monitor the more than 2,000 inmates housed there.
The state will not say how long this extension of the mandatory leave is, nor will they talk about any internal or criminal investigations that may or may not be happening surrounding these allegations.
Current officers inside LCF describe morale as being "at an all-time low."
WAAY 31's I-Team has repeatedly reached out to Toney, asking for an interview. So far, she has not responded.