Man, woman found at Hartselle shed arrested on multiple warrants

A Hartselle man and woman were arrested on outstanding warrants after being found at a shed in Hartselle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the two were found in the 1200 block of U.S. 31 North in Hartselle. Dustin Wayne Hill, 38, attempted to slam the shed’s door and “failed to comply.”
“Deputies tased the subject, who then complied and was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.
Also at the shed was 33-year-old Jordan Ann Mizell. The sheriff’s office said Hill and Mizell were each arrested on three outstanding warrants, mostly for failing to appear in court or pay fines.
The arrest came one week after a separate suspect was caught in a Hartselle dryer. You can read that story here.
The sheriff’s office reminds residents that all outstanding warrants can be viewed on their website here and that those with outstanding warrants can turn themselves in at any time at the Morgan County Jail.