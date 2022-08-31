Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County.
Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
About 2 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020, Ballard and McCarver were on patrol and attempted to stop it. During the chase, testimony at trial said Street fired 20 shots at the officers. Police later recovered two guns from the car.
Jackson County District Attorney Jason Peirce’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Street was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes. Street sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
“Mr. Street attempted to take the life of two law enforcement officers and was correctly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release. “He will have a long time in prison to think about his crimes.”
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Street’s conviction.
Marshall said the appeals court issued its decision Aug. 26.