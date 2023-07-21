Man who stole 200,000 chocolate eggs jailed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 536 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, RAINSVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain approaching a line extending from Elkmont to Athens
eastward into Madison County, which includes the cities of
Harvest, Madison and Huntsville. Due to the very heavy rains from
last night, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, New
Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw, Ryland, French Mill,
Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Man who stole 200,000 chocolate eggs jailed

  • Updated
  • 0
Man who stole 200,000 chocolate eggs jailed

Cadbury Creme Eggs are only available around Easter.

(CNN) — A man dubbed “the Easter bunny” by police has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing 200,000 chocolate eggs.

On February 11, 32-year-old Joby Pool stole £31,000 ($40,000) worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs, after breaking into an industrial unit and making off with the haul in a stolen truck, the PA Media news agency reported.

The milk chocolate eggs, filled with a “yolk” of yellow and white fondant, have a cult following in the UK and are exclusively sold around the Easter period.

Cadbury, which is owned by US food company Mondelez International, told CNN it sells 220 million Creme Eggs in Britain every year.

According to PA, Pool was jailed by Judge Anthony Lowe for a year and a half at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday. Half of that is to be spent in prison and the other half on license, with his previous six months in custody counting toward his time behind bars.

Pool had previously pleaded guilty to theft, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

The court heard Pool had used a stolen tractor to tow the trailer full of eggs away from the industrial unit, PA reported.

In an earlier court hearing, Pool’s then-solicitor John McMillan told the court: “He stopped the vehicle when he realized he was being followed. He realized that the game was up – he realized the police were behind him and pulled in when it was safe to do so.”

McMillan added: “He wasn’t offering any resistance and he was then arrested.”

Tweeting after the arrest, West Mercia Police said they had “helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans” calling the incident an “eggs-travagent theft.”

CNN’s Lianne Kolirin contributed to this story.